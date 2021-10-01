PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting Friday has left one man dead and another in critical condition in Southwest Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 74th Street and Island Avenue.
A man in his 30s was shot three times and killed, according to police. He was shot in the head, stomach, and buttocks. The man was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center by police and pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.
A 38-year-old man was also shot three times, police say. He was hit in the right leg, stomach, and groin area. He was also transported to Presbyterian and is in critical condition.
No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here