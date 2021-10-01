PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Planning to go shopping in Philadelphia? Bring a bag with you.
The city's plastic bag ban went into effect Friday morning.
Single-use plastic bags like the ones used at supermarkets, convenience stores and liquor stores will be swapped out for paper ones, all in an effort to better the environment and reduce waste in the city.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Single-use plastic bags like the ones you get at grocery stores will no longer be allowed.
- There are exceptions for items like dry cleaning bags and ones used for pet waste.
- There is a grace period for everyone to get used to the law.
- Businesses who break the rules and give plastic bags to customers will get a warning before they’re fined $75 starting April 1.
If you are a business that uses plastics bags and need more information, click here.