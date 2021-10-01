PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia continues on its breakneck pace to surpass last year’s staggering homicide total. Since Thursday night, at least 11 people in the city were shot, including three children.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during a drive-by shooting at 16th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philly.

“Obviously, the child was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I’m sure she wasn’t being targeted, but second night in a row where we have a young girl that was shot just because someone carelessly and recklessly decided to open fire,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Two other people were also shot, including an 18-year-man who died.

Earlier in North Philly, a 15-year-old boy was shot on the 2000 block of North 20th Street. He’s in critical condition.

Then in Southwest Philly, two people were shot on the 5700 block of Elmwood Street. One of the victims is just 11 years old. Police say he was shot three times but is in stable condition.

Early this week, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the rise in gun violence involving the city’s youth.

“We’re seeing that our offenders, our shooters, are also becoming younger and younger, and they are basically targeting those that are in their peer groups as well,” Outlaw said.

And just before 10 p.m. Thursday, a 53-year-old man was killed on Walton Avenue in West Philadelphia. Police say he was hit by stray gunfire when two men started shooting at each other.

The victim was already in a wheelchair, police say, having been the victim of gun violence in the past.

Last year, the city recorded 499 homicides. At this point, the total is 17% higher than this time last year.

There have been no arrests in any of these shootings. Anyone with information should call police.