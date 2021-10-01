'This Was Relentless': Family In Montgomery County Still Has No Electricity Or Water After Ida

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One month to the day remnants of Hurricane Ida came barreling through Upper Providence Township and damaged over 200 homes. Recovery is still not complete in the communities of Port Providence and Mont Clare

“This was relentless.” Gerrie Cirgliano, of Port Providence, said. “No matter what we did it wasn’t enough.”

Cirigliano and her family are trying to rebuild, but after a month with no electricity or water, it has become a challenge.

“People have come from Phoenixville and taken my dishes and laundry and brought them to their house and cleaned them,” an emotional Cirigliano said.

Many homes in this area rely on individual power hookups to pump water from private wells. With no electricity to keep them running, Cirigliano and her neighbors have been out of luck.

“Water right now is huge,” Cirigliano. “If we had water we could clean better and get things done.”

With a generous donation, Cirigliano was able to purchase a grill and make a makeshift kitchen in her front yard that has been feeding neighbors.

“They’ve been so many people that showed up,” Cirigliano said. “I started the kitchen out there and they just show up with water.”

Unfortunately, the truck that has been supplying potable water to families is now gone. In addition, the donation center at the Mont Clare Firehouse will be closed as of Friday.

“All this is going either St. James Church in Collegeville or Pax in Phoenixville so it’s all still available for you although it’s not gonna be here,” Mike Risell, the Assistant Fire Chief of Upper Providence Township, said.

Township officials tell Eyewitness News the volume of people coming in for supplies have slowed, so extras will be taken to other distribution areas. Michael Dimarco, of Mont Clare, says it has been a great resource for many.

“We’re really grateful to have a great community,” Dimarco said.

For now, families say they have no clue when they’ll have running water, and will continue to work around their limited resources.