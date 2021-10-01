PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fight over a parking space may have led to a shooting overnight in North Philadelphia. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Somerset Street in Fairhill.
Police say shortly before the shooting they had received a call about a disturbance in the area over a parking spot.
Eyewitness News was at the scene where a car's windows were shot out.
Police say a 46-year-old man was hit twice in the back.
A 19-year-old man was also found shot about a block away.
Both victims are in stable condition.