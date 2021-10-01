PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles players are expected to speak to the media at the Nova Care Complex after practice on Friday. The press conference will start at 12:35 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the CBSN Philly player above.
- What: Nick Sirianni and Eagles players will speak to the media after practice as the Eagles prepare for Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- When: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
- Time: 12:35 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.