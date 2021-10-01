PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Coppertone is recalling five of its aerosol sunscreen spray products due to the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical. The products are:
- Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray(Lot# TN00CJ4, Lot# TN00BR2)
- Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray(Lot# TN00857, Lot# TN00CJV, Lot# TN00854, Lot# TN00855)
- Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray(Lot# TN009GH, Lot# TN0083K, Lot# TN0083J)
- Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray(Lot# TN008KU, Lot# TN008KV)
- Travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 1.6 oz aerosol sunscreen spray(Lot# TN00BU3)
The FDA says the products were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15, 2021.
The recall applies to the following lot numbers, click here to view.
There are no reports of injuries.
You may request a refund through this website here.
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening.