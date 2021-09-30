Xavier Prather Becomes First Black Winner In 'Big Brother' History, Philly Native Derek Frazier Named Runner-Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a historic night on the CBS hit show Big Brother. The show crowned its first Black winner in Big Brother history.
Xavier Prather, who lives in Milwaukee, won Season 23 and the top prize of $750,000.
Coming in second place was Derek Frazier of Philadelphia. Derek is the son of the late boxing legend Smokin Joe Frazier.
He is going home with $75,000.