By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is dead after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

Officers found three victims at the scene. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm, while a 31-year-old man was grazed in the arm. Both are stable.

There have been no weapons recovered or any arrests.

