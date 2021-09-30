PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is dead after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Officers found three victims at the scene. The 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 12-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm, while a 31-year-old man was grazed in the arm. Both are stable.
There have been no weapons recovered or any arrests.
