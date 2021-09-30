CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials will discuss strategies to keep students in the classrooms this school year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The press conference is expected to be at 12:30 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.

Officials will review the state’s strategy to address a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, provide updates on the anticipated rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, COVID testing in schools and the current mask-wearing requirements for K-12 schools, early education, and child care facilities.

  • What: Leaders from the departments of Health, Education and Transportation will discuss strategies to keep students learning in classrooms
  • When: Thursday, Sept. 30
  • Time: 12:30 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 