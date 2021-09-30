PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials will discuss strategies to keep students in the classrooms this school year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The press conference is expected to be at 12:30 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
Officials will review the state’s strategy to address a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, provide updates on the anticipated rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, COVID testing in schools and the current mask-wearing requirements for K-12 schools, early education, and child care facilities.
- What: Leaders from the departments of Health, Education and Transportation will discuss strategies to keep students learning in classrooms
- When: Thursday, Sept. 30
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
