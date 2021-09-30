NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Kathy McCaffery, the mother of Morgan McCaffery, released a heartfelt thank you letter Thursday, one day after “justice was served to the monster that took Morgan’s life” and announced a new foundation, Morgan’s Light, to bring awareness to teen dating violence.

Gilbert Newton III was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday by a Montgomery County jury. Newton III, 19, was convicted of stabbing McCaffery, his ex-girlfriend, to death at the Meadowbrook train station on July 27, 2020. Police say Newton III stabbed 18-year-old McCaffery more than 30 times.

Kathy McCaffery, Morgan’s mom, wrote the following letter and released it Thursday:

“Yesterday justice was served to the monster that took Morgan’s life. I would like to sincerely thank the Montgomery County District Attorney Office, the Montgomery County Detectives Office, the Abington and Philadelphia Police Departments for all their professionalism and dedication to the public that they serve. I would never have thought that I would have to cross paths with these offices in the way I had but I am grateful to the men and women who served to see justice provided to victims of crime.

I have felt from the day Morgan passed that she would be one of God’s Warrior Angel’s. An Angel to turn to when life is hard. The one that whispers in your heart be strong I am here with you. She proved that this week during the trial to so many of us. We prayed that Morgan would give us the strength we needed to endure the pain we felt during the trial and provide the justice she deserved. She fought for us just as hard as we fought for her and justice prevailed.

To say thank you to all my family, friends, the Nazareth community, my coworkers and community that have stood by me, prayed for me and kept me in your thoughts is simply not enough. There really are no words to express how much each of you have held me up each day. Though the last 14 months I have learned what a great friend my daughter Morgan was to her friends. That each of you carry her love, friendship & memories in your heart everyday gives me comfort. Not having Morgan physical here will always be a void in each of our lives. All of our lives have been profoundly changed.

Morgan’s Light will continue to shine through each of us and her life’s purpose will touch so many more lives. For in by helping others we honor Morgan’s memory for decades to come.

With much gratitude and love to all of you.”