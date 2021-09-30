CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run who dragged the victim for several blocks. The initial crash happened Tuesday night on Kerlin Street by Crozer Park.

The victim was found more than a half-mile away at 22nd and Wetherill Streets.

The hit-and-run victim has been identified as David Wilson. Authorities say was in his 60s.

Neighbors hope the driver turns themself in.

“It’s sad that happened,” one man said.

Crime scene tape is still left behind at 22nd and Wetherill Streets after a body was found on the road Tuesday night.

Cellphone video shows officers gathering at the scene to investigate what appeared to be a hit-and-run, all of it stunning neighbors.

“It was terrible,” a man said.

Police believe the victim was initially struck over on the 1400 block of Kerlin Street by Crozer Park before being dragged more than a half-mile to Wetherill, where police found the victim.

While officers haven’t said what led up to the crash on Kerlin, people familiar with the busy road say drivers often appear to go well above the 25 miles per hour speed limit.

“It is kind of hazardous up and down this road here,” Chester resident Tyrone Beauford said.

“Cars fly up here all the time. You can tell them to slow down but hey, they’re not gonna pay you no attention. It’s like everybody’s in a rush to get to nowhere,” resident Joseph Ward said.

Eyewitness News traveled that six-block route, first from the initial crash at Kerlin Street to Upland Avenue, finding turns and then twists in the road before ending at Wetherill Street where the victim was found.

“How are you not going to know someone is under your car like that? That’s crazy,” a man said.

Chester police are urging anyone who might have seen that initial crash to contact detectives.

“All you can do is hope for the best for the family,” Ward said.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy on the victim’s body. They didn’t say when that might be finished.