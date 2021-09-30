SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey. State police say a red car and an SUV crashed near Magnolia and Mile Roads just before 9 a.m. Thursday.
One person was killed as a result of the crash but no information is available regarding the victim.
Traffic on Magnolia Road is currently shut down in both directions in the area of the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.