PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is doing away with single-use plastic bags in Philadelphia this Friday. The convenience store said Wednesday will transition to reusable bags to comply with Philadelphia’s ban on single-use plastic bags when it goes into full effect on Friday, Oct. 1.

Wawa says it’s launching a “Skip the Bag for Good Initiative” to help make it easier for customers.

Wawa will be giving away 1,000 free reusable bags, while supplies last, with a purchase at all 42 of its Philadelphia stores beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.

Philadelphia stores will offer customers a 25 cent reusable bag as an option going forward. Customers can also bring their own bags or ditch bags altogether, Wawa says.

“We thank our customers for joining Wawa and the City of Philadelphia in our journey to ‘skip the bag for good’ as we work together to keep our community safe, scenic and sustainable,” Becky Altemus, Wawa’s director of operations for its Philadelphia stores, said. “Shopping with a reusable bag is a change of habit for many people that can reduce our long-term impact on the environment, and we are excited to do our part to support our community.”

Philadelphia’s ban on single-use bags went into a soft launch effect on July 1. Businesses have until Friday to phase out all single-use plastic bags. The city will issue warnings until April 1, 2022, before issuing fines.