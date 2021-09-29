CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Traffic is at a standstill after a crash on northbound I-295 in Hamilton Township in Mercer County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police say the crash caused serious injuries but there is no word at this time on how many people are injured.

Some drivers are even turning around on the highway to head south.

There is no word at this time on what led to the crash.