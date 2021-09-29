HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Traffic is at a standstill after a crash on northbound I-295 in Hamilton Township in Mercer County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
New Jersey State Police say the crash caused serious injuries but there is no word at this time on how many people are injured.
EXPECT DELAYS
I-295 MP 59, Hamilton Twp., all NB lanes are closed as Troopers investigate a motor vehicle crash involving serious injuries. All traffic diverted to exit 56. No further information is available at this time.#alert
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) September 29, 2021
Some drivers are even turning around on the highway to head south.
There is no word at this time on what led to the crash.