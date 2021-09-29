1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Seriously Injured In Strawberry Mansion Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is dead and two others are in critical condition after they were shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section. Police say it appears an SUV and car near 33rd and Diamond Streets were shot at, just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the back and wrist. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Two other women, 26 and 32 years old, are in critical condition.

Police say the 26-year-old victim was found in a shot-up car four blocks away at 33rd and Monument Streets.

This is likely the city’s 408th homicide this year.

BREAKING: Triple Shooting in Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood leaves 1 woman dead and 2 women in critical condition. This is likely the be the @PhiladelphiaGov 408th homicide. Tune in at @CBSPhilly w/ @jimdonovancbs3 @NewsWakisha for details! pic.twitter.com/jkG2tqCbMu — Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) September 29, 2021

The shooting remains under investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.

