PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — David Dombrowski has found the man he wants in charge of player development for the Philadelphia Phillies, and it’s the son of one of their divisional rival’s manager. The Phillies on Wednesday announced Preston Mattingly is their new director of player development.

Mattingly joins the Phillies after spending the past five seasons with the San Diego Padres, where he served as coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning and also as manager of scouting.

“Preston has a tremendous background for this position,” Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said. “He has the ability to combine and use the necessary analytical skills blended with his baseball knowledge, and he possesses leadership capabilities that are apparent very quickly. He also has a total love of the game that will help him develop our players with a winning attitude. Our committee did a thorough search of both internal and external candidates the past few weeks and we could not be happier that Preston is joining our organization.”

The 34-year-old Mattingly was drafted 31st overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 and spent six seasons in L.A.’s minor league system as an infielder and outfielder.

Mattingly is the son of New York Yankees legend and Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly.