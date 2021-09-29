NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The fate of Gilbert Newton III is now in the hands of a jury. Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning and the jury has begun deliberations.

Gilbert Newton III walks out of a Montgomery County courtroom where a jury returned to clarify the legal definition of first-degree murder. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/z4maCjaY27 pic.twitter.com/bUrVJeRsE8 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) September 29, 2021

The 19-year-old is accused of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery. Police say she was stabbed more than 30 times.

Newton III took to the witness stand on Tuesday at his murder trial in Montgomery County. He told the jury about the events leading up to McCaffery’s death on July 27, 2020.

He said they met at the Meadowbrook SEPTA train station in Abington and that he intended to kill “himself” but after an argument with McCaffery, he stabbed her instead. Police found her lifeless body with more than 30 stab and slash wounds.

A county detective also testified that he recovered text messages from Newton III to his mother a month before McCaffery was killed.

One of those text messages allegedly said, “I wanna stab this girl in the [EXPLETIVE] neck, dude. I’m really gonna [EXPLETIVE] kill her, dude. I will stab her 57 times.”

Local attorney Keir Bradford-Grey, a partner in Montgomery McCracken’s litigation department, discussed how those details may or may not factor into a verdict.

“The relationship really has no bearing on whether a murder in the first degree occurred. Was it intentional or was it not?” Bradford-Grey said.

She also says cases like this put a spotlight on the prevalence of this type of crime, with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reporting one in four women as victims of partner abuse.

“It does really make people — law enforcement and all other agencies — look really closely and be more proactive in dealing with these cases of domestic violence,” Bradford-Grey said.

The family of family McCaffery remains hopeful justice will be served.

Sources close to the case say a verdict could come by end of the day Wednesday.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.