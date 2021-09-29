NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 19-year-old on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend has been found guilty. Authorities say Gilbert Newton III stabbed to death his ex-girlfriend 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery. Police say she was stabbed more than 30 times.

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County jury found Newton III guilty of murder in the first degree and possession of an instrument of crime.

Gilbert Newton III walks out of a Montgomery County courtroom where a jury returned to clarify the legal definition of first-degree murder. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/z4maCjaY27 pic.twitter.com/bUrVJeRsE8 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) September 29, 2021

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts says victim impact statements are underway, followed by sentencing.

According to the Montgomery County District spokesperson Kate Delano, in Pennsylvania, a conviction of first-degree murder results in a mandatory life sentence.

Montgomery County officials will seek to add additional time atop the life sentence on the possession charge, in case a future governor sought to commute Newton’s sentence.

If that occurred, he would still need to at least serve the additional penalty time before being released.

There’s also no possibility of bail for Gilbert, or anyone when first-degree murder is charged.

Once formally sentenced, Gilbert will be returned to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and then transferred into the state correctional facility system.

State officials will decide what facility he will be placed in based on a number of factors.

Newton III took to the witness stand on Tuesday at his murder trial in Montgomery County. He told the jury about the events leading up to McCaffery’s death on July 27, 2020.

He said they met at the Meadowbrook SEPTA train station in Abington and that he intended to kill “himself” but after an argument with McCaffery, he stabbed her instead. Police found her lifeless body with more than 30 stab and slash wounds.

A county detective also testified that he recovered text messages from Newton III to his mother a month before McCaffery was killed.

One of those text messages allegedly said, “I wanna stab this girl in the [EXPLETIVE] neck, dude. I’m really gonna [EXPLETIVE] kill her, dude. I will stab her 57 times.”

Local attorney Keir Bradford-Grey, a partner in Montgomery McCracken’s litigation department, discussed how those details may or may not factor into a verdict.

“The relationship really has no bearing on whether a murder in the first degree occurred. Was it intentional or was it not?” Bradford-Grey said.

She also says cases like this put a spotlight on the prevalence of this type of crime, with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reporting one in four women as victims of partner abuse.

“It does really make people — law enforcement and all other agencies — look really closely and be more proactive in dealing with these cases of domestic violence,” Bradford-Grey said.

