HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead and 13 others were injured in a single-vehicle crash involving a van on northbound I-295 in Hamilton Township Wednesday. The crash brought traffic to a standstill around 3:20 p.m.
New Jersey State Police say multiple people were ejected from the van, which was carrying 14 people and traveling northbound on I-295. There is no word on what caused the crash.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Girl In Hospital After Being Shot In Back, Philadelphia Police Say
Authorities say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Visits Montgomery County With Encouraging Words About State's Vaccination Rate
Seven others were transported to Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton, and six others were transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Police say only the left northbound lane is currently getting by as crews investigate the crash.MORE NEWS: Gilbert Newton III Found Guilty Of Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffery
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.