PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s better than a nice big coffee to give your hump day a boost? A nice, big, free coffee.
To celebrate National Coffee Day, Wawa is giving away free coffee on Wednesday.
Customers can get a coffee of any size all day at Wawa's more than 940 locations.
â€œAt Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,â€ said Mike Sherlock, Wawaâ€™s Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer. â€œWe toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!â€
Wawa says they expect to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee.