PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Financial issues have forced Tower Health to transfer ownership of Chestnut Hill Hospital, the largest hospital in northwest Philadelphia, leaving some residents wondering about the future of their healthcare.

The group announced the new plan Tuesday, saying they will transfer ownership over to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. The deal also involves a dozen urgent care centers across the region.

Jennersville Hospital in Chester County will begin shutting down and helping displaced employees on Jan. 1. The changes are causing shockwaves through the community.

“I wonder if theyâ€™re going to keep it as a hospital or if theyâ€™re going to sell it to a private company that will turn it into condominiums or something like that,” Philadelphia resident Andrea Lawful Sanders said. “Only time will tell, but Iâ€™m really concerned about what this means for our neighborhood.”

Other hospitals are being evaluated for their next steps. Both Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville and St. Christopher’s Hospital For Children are under the microscope, with Tower Health trying to secure the latter facility’s future.

“Itâ€™s going to be a hardship for people to find someplace else,” John Smith of Roxborough said, adding, “Itâ€™s disruptive. Totally disruptive. Not to mention the employees.”

Tower Health said in a statement the deal will help the group strengthen their remaining hospitals. However, residents are left to wonder how far they will have to drive for a doctor.

“My concern is so many of our places are shutting down. What is healthcare going to look like for us now?” Sanders said.

In a statement, the CEO of Trinity Health said the company will try to retain some of the current Chestnut Hill Hospital employees, as well as urgent care staff.