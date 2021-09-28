NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The trial continues for a Philadelphia man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend during a knife attack at the Meadowbrook train station in Abington. Gilbert Newton III, who faces murder charges, wrapped up his testimony Tuesday afternoon.

Back on July 27, 2020, police found 18-year-old Morgan McCaffery’s lifeless body with more than 30 stab and slash wounds.

Some of the most emotional testimony came as the prosecution presented text messages from Gilbert Newton III and McCaffery, including on the day she was killed, with several members of both families and the jury tearing up.

Weeks before he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Newton texted his mom: “I’m really going to kill her,” Newton texted his mother after seeing a picture McCaffery had posted on social media with her new boyfriend. “I’m gonna stab her in the neck 57 times.”

Finally, the defense called its last witness, the defendant himself.

CBS3 was there as Newton made his way out of a Montgomery County courtroom after taking the stand in his own defense.

Tuesday, the jury heard in his own words, about the events leading up to his ex-girlfriend, McCafferyâ€™s, death, including how Newton took two kitchen knives the morning of July 27, 2020, and hid them in the pouch of his hoodie when he met McCaffery at a secluded parking lot at SEPTA’s Meadowbrook station in Abington.

Newton went on to say he got into her car to talk about their recent break-up and that he intended to kill himself, but after an argument with McCaffery, he started stabbing her instead.

Local attorney Keir Bradford-Grey, a partner in Montgomery McCracken’s litigation department, discussed how those details may or may not factor into a verdict.

“The relationship really has no bearing on whether a murder in the first degree occurred. Was it intentional or was it not?” Bradford-Grey said.

She also says cases like this put a spotlight on the prevalence of this type of crime, with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reporting one in four women as victims of partner abuse.

“It does really make people — law enforcement and all other agencies — look really closely and be more proactive in dealing with these cases of domestic violence,” Bradford-Grey said.

The family of family McCaffery remains hopeful justice will be served.

“Today was tough, it was grueling in there. The evidence was presented, it was some of the worst evidence that you can have in a trial. But the family remains positive and we are hoping that the jury sees that,” family spokesperson Kevin Ryan said.

Court will resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. when closing arguments are expected to be heard.

After that, it would be up to the jury to decide a verdict. Sources close to the case say that could come by end of the day.