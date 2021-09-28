PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite will not seek a contract renewal after this year. Hite’s contract expires in August of 2022.
Dr. Hite made the announcement in a video released Monday night.
Dr. Hite was hired by the district in 2012 to lead Pennsylvania's largest school district.
According to a release, the Board of Education will hold a formal press conference with more details or Dr. Hite’s transition and the search process for his replacement.
Before coming to Philadelphia, Dr. Hite served as the superintendent of Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland, and attended Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.
