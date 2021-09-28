PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a month after remnants of Hurricane Ida pushed through the Philadelphia area, those impacted by high winds and heavy flooding are still coming to terms with the damages.

The Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame is no exception. Two years after moving to their new location, chairman Stephen Frishberg saw the Vine Street Expressway underwater, with the flooding extended to Arch Street.

“We couldn’t believe it. Never thinking our museum was affected, 21st and Arch,” he said. “Never think water or flood would come in there.”

The damage is widespread; with the museum below street level, Frishberg said the flooding included oil and sewage, none of which was covered by insurance.

“We had 23 lockers filled with memorabilia, and they were just floating around in the water,” he said.

Crews came to empty the basement and rescue some memorabilia, but some of it was impossible to salvage.

“We have a basketball signed by Larry [Brown], that’s a typical piece of memorabilia, and a bag by Chase Utley,” Frishberg said.

The new goal is to rebuild the museum and preserve the memorabilia and history for future generations. Some of the memorabilia can officially be restored. That goal, however, will require some extra help.

“It’s just a matter of money, and I’m hoping the community will come to our rescue and help us,” he said.

To donate to the museum, click here.