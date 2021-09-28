WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – In Delaware, all educators, staff, contractors, and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th-grade, in public and private schools, will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Governor John Carney made the announcement late Tuesday morning.
He says the priority has always been to get students back into the classrooms, adding that this new requirement will help keep students there.READ MORE: Ben Simmons 'Done Playing With Joel Embiid' Due To Style Of Play, Not Personal Issues, Report Says
“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”READ MORE: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite Will Not Seek Contract Renewal After School Year
The requirement will take effect on Nov. 1.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Chance For Strong To Severe Storms On Tuesday, Damaging Winds
Visit CBSPhilly.com/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine clinic near you.