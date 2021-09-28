PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium is offering COVID-19 booster shots for those who have compromised immune systems. There are two clinics being held this week on Tuesday and Thursday.
They are running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue.
In order to be eligible, you must have a compromised immune system and have received your second shot of Moderna or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at least four weeks ago.
Clinics across the Philadelphia region are administering booster shots to those who are eligible.
