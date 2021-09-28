LIMA, Pa. (CBS) – A piece of history made a stop in Delaware County. A “we will never forget” banner that hung over the World Trade Center site in the aftermath of 9/11 was brought to the Department of Emergency Services center on Middletown Road in Lima on Tuesday morning.
It’s just one of many stops the banner is making on its way from New York to its new home at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
“As the sign says, ‘we will never forget.’ Being part of the fire service, it just means a lot. It really is a brotherhood and it was an honor that we were able to have the sign here,” John-Paul Shirley, of the Chester Fire Department, said.
On Tuesday, the banner was escorted by retired members of the fire department of New York and the Delaware Valley Memorial Stair Climb Committee.