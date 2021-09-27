Police: Man Shot In Head, Multiple Times In Body, Killed In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man in his 40s or 50s was shot in the head, multiple times in his body, and killed in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting took place at 6100 Arch Street around 2 p.m.Hospitals Throughout Philadelphia Region Seeing Baby Boom More Than A Year Into Pandemic
The victim was transferred to Presbyterian Medical Center by police and pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m., according to officials.
No arrests have been made.
