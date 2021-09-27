Police: Man Shot In Head, Multiple Times In Body, Killed In West Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man in his 40s or 50s was shot in the head, multiple times in his body, and killed in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting took place at 6100 Arch Street around 2 p.m.

The victim was transferred to Presbyterian Medical Center by police and pronounced dead at 2:28 p.m., according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

