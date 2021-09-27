PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will hold their 2021-22 season Media Day on Monday. It will take place at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey.
The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Media Day Press Conference
- When: Monday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Philadelphia will open its preseason schedule on Monday, Oct. 4 in Toronto against the Raptors, while the regular season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in New Orleans against the Pelicans.