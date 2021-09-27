CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight crash in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood ended up in a hazmat situation. It happened around midnight Monday on the 2800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

Stolen Trailer With Barrels Of Oil Leads To Hazmat Situation In Strawberry Mansion

READ MORE: Man Shot Outside Of Marriott Hotel In Center City

Officials say several containers of oil were on a trailer. The trailer was stolen and the barrels of oil were knocked off, with many spilling onto the street.

READ MORE: 1 Person Injured After Car, Flatbed Truck Collide On White Horse Pike In Winslow Township

So far, no arrests have been made.

 

MORE NEWS: Trial Starts Monday For Gilbert Newton III, Philadelphia Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffrey

 