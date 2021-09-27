Stolen Trailer With Barrels Of Oil Leads To Hazmat Situation In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight crash in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood ended up in a hazmat situation. It happened around midnight Monday on the 2800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.Man Shot Outside Of Marriott Hotel In Center City
Officials say several containers of oil were on a trailer. The trailer was stolen and the barrels of oil were knocked off, with many spilling onto the street.
So far, no arrests have been made.
