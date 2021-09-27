PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia reached a grim milestone last weekend. There have now been more than 400 homicides so far in 2021.

As of Monday, Philadelphia has lost 404 people to homicides this year.

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner reacted to surpassing 400 homicides for the second straight year on Monday.

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated, sad… the needless loss of life that we’ve seen here,” Kenney said. “We had some positive trending over the summer. We were behind, we knew we were going to get close to that number and it’s very sad and we’re going to continue to work extra hard to get these guns off the street.”

Krasner echoed that same sentiment.

“As of last year on this date, there were 341 [homicides],” Krasner said. “There is an increase of 18 percent over last year. What we saw over the last several weeks was that the level of increase was coming down. It peaked at about 36 percent and then it was coming down, and as early as last week we were down to about 16 percent, but we’re going back up.”

Last weekend, shootings occurred all over Philadelphia. There were shootings in South Philadelphia, Nicetown, Hunting Park, Kensington, and West Philadelphia, Fairhill, and Strawberry Mansion, among others.

Authorities say if the trend continues, Philadelphia could break last year’s record of 499 lives lost in 2020.