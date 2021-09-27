CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flower Show is staying outside! Next year’s event will be back at FDR Park in South Philly.

The pandemic moved the show outdoors for the first time ever this year.

It’s the country’s largest and longest-running horticultural event.

The 2022 Flower Show runs from June 11 to the 19.

The theme will be “In Full Bloom.”