WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey 12-year-old who is battling cancer had his wish come true Monday, thanks to the Washington Township Police Department.

Jackson Abner is now living out his dream of becoming a policer officer.

“I feel happy,” he told CBS3.

The department swore him in as an honorary sergeant, complete with a custom-made uniform.

For Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik, it was an easy decision to hire Jackson.

“Jackson’s been going through some hard times,” Chief Patrick Gurcsik said, adding, “It’s an honor to be able to make him an honorary officer, the first ever in Washington Township.”

The Wigs & Wishes Foundation organized the ceremony, wanting to make Jackson’s dream a reality. The 12-year-old was diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor 10 years ago. He is now battling two tumors.

“We found out he was on palliative care, and we knew we had to get this done quickly,” Martino Cartier from the organization said.

According to mom Brooke Abner, doctors originally said her son wouldn’t make it to 5 years old. The outpouring of support for her son, the fighter, is overwhelming.

After making his first arrest, he was given treats and police souvenirs from departments around the country. A plane even flew overhead with a banner: “WE LOVE U SGT. JACKSON.”

But Jackson and his mom left with even more – a heart full of gratitude.

“He’s wanted to be a cop since he was 2,” she said. “It is absolutely amazing.”