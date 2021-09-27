CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Ivan Hicks, the West Catholic Prep High School student who collapsed and died during a July scrimmage, passed away from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Chester County coroner.
The coroner said the 16-year-old incoming junior was positive for the virus that causes COVID; however, the coroner said no COVID respiratory disease was found, leaving medical officials to believe the virus didn’t contribute to his death.
Hicks collapsed during a water break and died at the hospital. His father previously told CBS he loved football and family.