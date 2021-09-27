DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers are on administrative leave as the Delaware County District Attorney said their gunfire killed an 8-year-old child and injured four others outside an August high school football game.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced “with near certainty” law enforcement fired the deadly shots in the Aug. 27 shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. The information comes after Stollsteimer initially said it was “highly probable” police fired the fatal shots.

“The horrific events of August 27th began when a group of young males engaged in a verbal confrontation that turned into gunfire on the 900 block of Coates Street, one block west of the entrance to the Academy Park High School football stadium,” Stollsteimer wrote in a statement.

That incident happened as people were leaving the stadium following the football game. Investigators found shell casings from two guns related to that gunfire. Stollsteimer said suspects and persons of interest have been identified.

The statement goes on to say a car turned onto Coates Street near the stadium right in front of three officers. This prompted them to fire shots. Stollsteimer said “four of the five gunshot victims, including Fanta Bility, were tragically struck by shots fired by the Sharon Hill police officers.”

A final forensic report is on the way.

The Sharon Hill Borough Police Department placed all three officers on administrative leave. The city has brought on Kelley B. Hodge of Fox, Rothschild LLP, to do a department review. An investigative grand jury will also look into the case.

“I understand the community’s desire for closure but ask instead for continued patience as we work to provide justice and accountability for the all the victims of this tragedy,” Stollsteimer said.