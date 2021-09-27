HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A community in Camden County is grieving after the unexpected death of a seventh-grade student. She was only 12.

On Monday, her family spoke with CBS3 about her and how she died.

“What is your idea of perfect happiness? Knowing that you’re loved by someone,” Amelia Perry wrote.

Wise words were written by a seventh-grader who was taken from her family way too soon.