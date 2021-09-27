CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington News, Local, New Jersey

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Amazon Fulfillment Center in New Jersey was evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday morning. Chopper 3 was on the scene of the Amazon Warehouse on East Pearl Street in the City of Burlington.

New Jersey Amazon Warehouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

READ MORE: Republicans Aim To Make Big Election Changes In Constitution

Police said the call came in just before 6:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Trial Underway For Gilbert Newton III, Philadelphia Man Accused Of Stabbing To Death Ex-Girlfriend Morgan McCaffrey

Amazon said it sent everyone home with pay, while law enforcement remains onsite.

MORE NEWS: TSA Officers Confiscate Loaded Handgun From Woman At Philadelphia International Airport

There is no confirmation on whether a suspect has been located, or whether there was actually a bomb.