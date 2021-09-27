BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An Amazon Fulfillment Center in New Jersey was evacuated after a bomb threat on Monday morning. Chopper 3 was on the scene of the Amazon Warehouse on East Pearl Street in the City of Burlington.Republicans Aim To Make Big Election Changes In Constitution
Police said the call came in just before 6:45 a.m.
Amazon said it sent everyone home with pay, while law enforcement remains onsite.
There is no confirmation on whether a suspect has been located, or whether there was actually a bomb.