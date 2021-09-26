Police: Strawberry Mansion Shooting Leaves Man Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was shot twice and killed Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 26th and West Silver Streets.Apartment Fire In Norwood Leaves Several People Injured
The victim was shot in the mouth and the chest, according to police. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: 2 People Injured In Shooting At Montgomery County Wawa
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: 'I Just Have A Nightmare For Her': Loved Ones Of Hit And Run Victim Andree Broudo Still in Shock
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here