PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners have started to train for the upcoming Philadelphia Marathon. On Saturday morning, runners met at the Art Museum for long-distance runs of up to 14 miles.
Marathon weekend is Nov. 20 and 21. The race was cancelled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said group training runs are a great way to get runners, re-acclimated.
"We have a lot of first-time marathoners, first time half marathoners," Kathleen Titus, the marathon director, said. "Somehow, the pandemic brought out a lot of runners. Whether it was shorter distances around neighborhoods, or just getting out for a walk. So this gives some first-timers a chance to meet people who are more experienced. Then, it gives the experienced runners a chance to come out in a comfortable setting where you're spaced out in a beautiful environment to get to know each other."
The group holds training runs every week