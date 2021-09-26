Apartment Fire In Norwood Leaves Several People Injured

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — A fire ripped through an apartment building early Sunday morning in Norwood, Delaware County, which injured several people. Nobody was seriously hurt in the fire.

Multiple crews were called around 2:30 a.m. to the apartment building on Huron Avenue.

Eyewitness News was told that the entire apartment complex had to be evacuated. Crews said they will be out here over the next several hours boarding up the building.

Officials say that fire likely started in an apartment on the second floor then spread throughout the building. In total, 11 apartment units were forced to evacuate.

Several people were being treated by an ambulance, while others were transported to the hospital.

The Red Cross is also on the scene nearby to assist.

Residents have been able to go in and retrieve some of their belongings.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.