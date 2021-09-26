CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Montgomery County

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Montgomery County. The shooting occurred outside of a Wawa at the 1300 block of East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.

The severity of the victims’ injuries is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.