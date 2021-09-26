PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia eclipsed more than 400 homicides for the second straight year over the weekend, and some of the city’s political leaders have released statements on the ongoing gun violence crisis. District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement on Sunday saying that all Philadelphians should be outraged by the senseless violence that continues to claim lives in the city.

Here’s his full statement below:

“We should all be outraged that senseless, preventable violence continues to claim and break lives here in Philadelphia and in communities across the country that are also experiencing alarming increases in gun violence. We have seen cycles of increased homicides before, and we have more research and data than ever on which to formulate solutions.

“For starters, we simply must become a society that invests vigorously and continuously in children. That means safe, structured learning environments for all kids, in buildings free of neurotoxins and where regular access to nutritious meals is a given. Kids also need quality, reliable after-school options, which should include clean playgrounds and recreation centers and open, staffed public libraries.

“As for the criminal justice system, we must absolutely restructure institutions so that violence prevention is a true priority. That means taking advantage of forensic technologies to solve shootings that are not captured on camera or for which there are no available eyewitnesses; shoring up training and staffing for homicide and non-fatal shooting investigations, so that far more than 29% of homicides and 15% of non-fatal shootings do result in arrest, and therefore accountability within the criminal justice system; and greater accountability to the public, so that there is more trust among community members and potential witnesses in the police and criminal justice system.”