By Alicia Roberts
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The trial of a Philadelphia teenager accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death begins Monday with jury selection.

The trial of Gilbert Newton III is expected to last five days. The teen is accused of attacking and killing 18-year-old Morgan McCaffrey at the Meadowbrook Train Station in Abington. The two agreed to meet there to discuss their relationship.

Police found her body after a disturbance call. She was stabbed at least 30 times.

Philadelphia police soon responded to Newton’s home after Newton’s mother said he was covered in blood and that he told her that he hurt his girlfriend

Newton faces first- and third-degree murder charges. He is currently in the Montgomery County jail. COVID pushed the trial back from its original March date.

