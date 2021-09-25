PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles announced some big news Saturday that could give their offense a boost in Week 3. Tight end Zach Ertz, who should be available to play, has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the Eagles’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Ertz was placed on the list on Monday after testing positive for COVID, but he was able to rejoin the active roster. Due to being fully vaccinated, he needed to have two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart and 48 hours with no symptoms to return to the team.

Ertz was dealing with a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ 17-11 home opener loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he still played one snap less than fellow tight end Dallas Goedert. Ertz had one catch for six yards in the contest.

In other Eagles, Cowboys-related news, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Saturday that linebacker Keanu Neal won’t play Monday night because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Neal has nine total tackles and one tackle for loss for the Cowboys this season.

The Eagles will hope to win their first away game in AT&T Stadium since 2017 and get an early edge in the hunt for the NFC East division title in Week 3.