WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
BREAKING: multiple people shot at 500 N Monroe St. in Wilmington. We're hearing one person shot in the mouth. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KaKKZoxQIy
The shooting happened in the 400 block of North Monroe Street around 12:52 p.m. The department said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.
He is currently in critical condition.
Anyone with information should call (302) 576-3631.