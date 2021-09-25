2 Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officers Robbed at Gunpoint In Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two off-duty Philadelphia police officers were robbed at gunpoint in Oxford Circle early Saturday morning. Neither officer was hurt.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Police say that the officers were leaving a nightclub when the robbery happened.

The off-duty officers, police say, were walking back to their car at Roosevelt Boulevard and Devereaux Avenue when two men in a Toyota approached them with guns drawn.

One of the guns was high-capacity, according to officials. When the robbers reached the off-duty officers, they demanded they get on their knees, and with guns pointed at their heads were ordered to give them everything they had.

The robbers got away with both of the officers’ wallets that contained their badges, money, and other valuables.

“Neither officer was hurt and neither officer had their firearm on their person,” Inspector D.F Pace, of Philadelphia Police, said. “No gunshots were fired, but again, the perpetrators in this robbery both had handguns. And in at least one of those handguns was a high-capacity drum magazine, which is capable of firing a number of rounds. It’s an illegal magazine, of course, as well.”

No one has been arrested.

Police are looking for a Toyota with tinted windows. Police say this shows the importance of being aware of your surroundings and walking in groups.