PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot six times while driving her car in Nicetown.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Roberts and Henry Avenues around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was in her car at the time of the shooting.READ MORE: Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured In Trenton Shooting
Emergency personnel took her to the hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.READ MORE: Authorities Searching For New Jersey Mother, Her Four Children Who Were Last Seen Thursday
The investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Inside Kensington Convenience Store
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here