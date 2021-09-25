CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot six times while driving her car in Nicetown.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Roberts and Henry Avenues around 6:29 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was in her car at the time of the shooting.

Emergency personnel took her to the hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

