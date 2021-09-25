WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Friday that the state’s vaccine providers can start administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to certain populations that meet the requirements, according to a release. After weeks of debate, the CDC director signed off late Thursday on Pfizer booster shots for millions of people.
Based on recommendations by the CDC, here are the criteria for people who should receive a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer dose:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions, which include but are not limited to: cancer, chronic heart, lung and kidney diseases, dementia, diabetes, down syndrome, HIV, overweight and obesity, pregnancy, organ transplants, and stroke.
The CDC also recommends that the following individuals who meet the criteria below may also get their booster shot:
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions (the same categories as mentioned above), based on their individual benefits and risk
- People aged 18–64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, including, health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocery workers, and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others.
Delaware is recommending residents to seek their booster shots at pharmacies, health care providers, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and DPH vaccine sites.
Below is a list of vaccine sites in Delaware:
- Blue Hen Corporate Center: 655 S. Bay Road, Dover, DE 19901
- Georgetown Plaza: 19 Georgetown Plaza, Georgetown, DE 19947
- Canby Park: 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
- University Plaza, 256 Chapman Road, Suite 100, Newark, DE 19702
On Friday, the Philadelphia Department of Health announced that they will start administering booster shots this weekend.