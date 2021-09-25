CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township authorities are searching for a mother and her four children who were all last seen Thursday.
Danielle Mead, 36, and her children were reported missing Saturday, according to the Gloucester Township Police Department. She may be driving a white Honda Odyssey with Pennsylvania license plate LHM8462.READ MORE: Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured In Trenton Shooting
Her sons are described as blond with blue eyes:READ MORE: Woman Shot Six Times While Driving In Nicetown, Philadelphia Police Say
Dalon Browne, 6-years-old
Devron Browne, 5-years-old
Daxton Browne, 4-years-old
Darian Browne, 2-years-old
Mead is described as a brunette with blue eyes. It is not known at this time if they are in danger.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed Inside Kensington Convenience Store
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.